× Open Enrollment for TSA Precheck at Airport in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT — The Transportation Safety Administration precheck allows travelers to wait in shorter lines and keep their shoes on when going through security.

This week, you can sign up for TSA Precheck right at an airport in Luzerne County.

TSA Precheck gives travelers benefits that make the flying experience a little easier and less stressful. If you’ve ever been randomly selected for TSA Precheck, you might have experienced those benefits. But this week at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Luzerne County, TSA is offering an open enrollment so you can sign up for precheck for every time you fly.

You can be selected at random for TSA Precheck but you can also apply and guarantee having it every time you fly.

“I travel back and forth to Florida. that’s where both my daughters live. I sometimes am in a very big hurry. Precheck just makes it a lot easier, quicker,” said Christing Dugan of Drums.

You must prove you are a U.S. citizen and it costs $85 to apply. But once you get your fingerprints and are approved, TSA Precheck gives travelers some pretty cool benefits.

“You don’t have to take your laptop out of your bag. You don’t have to worry about taking your shoes off. You’re going to be in a shorter line. That all adds up to a more pleasant travel experience,” said Carl Bearsley, the airport executive director.

Once you’re approved, you can use your TSA Precheck at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, and more than 200 other airports across the country that participate in the precheck program.

“They’re going to go to a big airport like Orlando and be able to get through. They’re going to not have to go through a big long line which is even bigger at another airport,” said Bearsley.

“Not so much this airport, but other larger airports, it makes it much easier,” said traveler Ray Lynady.

You can make an appointment and pre-enroll online, but walk-ins are also OK.

Travelers signing up here at the airport in Luzerne County this week say they can’t believe how simple the process is to complete.

The TSA Precheck open enrollment here at the airport in Luzerne County will continue the rest of the week, beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, and Thursday and Friday beginning at 7 a.m.