Movie Theater in Downtown Scranton Reopens Under New Management

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The movies are back in downtown Scranton.

Iron Horse Movie Bistro has reopened under new management and is now Cosmic Cinemas Iron Horse Movie Bistro.

A soft opening on Tuesday night provided the staff with a chance to get used to the new environment.

The new owner, Cosmic Cinemas, is based in South Carolina, and the CEO has a long history with similar projects.

"The new theater we think is great. The infrastructure is fabulous. The downtown location really is a dream come true for us," said Cosmic Cinemas CEO Terrell Braly.

The old Iron Horse closed a little more than a year ago.

The new theater in downtown Scranton promises freshly made food, drinks, and wait-staff service right to your seat.