German Shepherd Gives Birth to Dozen Puppies

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A dog owner in one part of Schuylkill County waited for nearly 12 hours for her beloved German Shepherd to give birth.

When it was all said and done she was greeted with quite the surprise.

“5:41 a.m. was the first one. and 4:57 p.m. was the 12th one,” Mary Heffelfinger said.

It was two weeks ago when Mary Heffelfinger’s German Shepherd Roxy went into labor for more than 11 hours at her home here in Schuylkill Haven. Roxy powered through, giving birth to an astounding 12 puppies, one of which didn’t make it.

“I only thought like maybe five to six, never that many at all. Normally, German Shepherds have like eight. So yes, I was very, very surprised.”

And no, this wasn’t a planned pregnancy. Heffelfinger’s other German Shepherd named Rebel is a first-time father of these 11 adorable puppies at nearly 9 years old. Roxy, on the other hand, is only 10 months old.

“If I seen him doing any funny business, I’d tap on the window and point at him and he’d stop and come right in the house. I left the house one day for 10 minutes. My son’s girlfriend called me and she was like, ‘where you at?’ I said, ‘sitting in traffic.’ She said, ‘the dogs are stuck together.’ I said, ‘oh my, he got her,” Heffelfinger said.

Seven of the 11 puppies have color-coded collars. That means that those seven are taken. There are four up for sale, so if you’d like one of the four, you can contact Mary’s Facebook page.