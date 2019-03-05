Foster Care Worker Accused of Having Sex with Teen

MONROETON, Pa. — Child sex charges have been filed against a foster care worker from Bradford County.

Police charged Tabitha Dunn, 34, of Monroeton, in December with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities accuse the worker from Adelphoi Foster Care Services of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old boy in the foster care system.

The victim told police that Dunn trained his current case worker, and he and Dunn eventually became friends on Facebook. The victim told investigators he and Dunn had sex in her vehicle several times in October and November.

