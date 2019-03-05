× ‘Fashion for Compassion’ Collecting Dresses for Charity

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A mother and daughter from Luzerne County have teamed up to raise money for St. Jude’s kids by collecting gently used dresses.

There are many occasions that call for the perfect dress — weddings, prom you name it. But after you wear your special dress, oftentimes there’s not much more you can do with it.

“Like, you have your dresses in your closet that you just hang around because you’re like, ‘I don’t know what to do with them,’ and you just don’t want to give them away to anything,” said King’s College professor Megan Corcoran.

King’s College professors Jean Denion and Megan Corcoran are collecting donations of new and gently worn dresses for a great cause.

Their goal is to get 500 dresses, sell each one for $10 so they can donate $5,000 to St Jude’s kids.

“All types prom dress, formal, semi-formal, cocktail dresses, children’s, adults, mother of the bride,” said Jean Denion.

The idea was started by Denion’s daughter Lindsay.

“Two years ago, she did a program for St. Jude’s Hospital. She did a color run and it was such a success that she wanted to something else again,” said Denion.

The Fashion for Compassion organizers say the fundraiser comes at a perfect time as many families begin to prepare their daughters for prom.

“We actually did that on purpose. we kind of looked at when all the local high schools would be having their proms and try to pick a date to do the sell back so that girls could have time to come and look and possibly get something for this year’s prom,” said Corcoran.

The women have set up donation bins in several locations across our area.

They will be selling them during King’s on the Square in Wilkes-Barre on March 30 and at St. Joseph’s Church in Girardville on March 31.

“I have a personal connection, I just recently beat cancer myself so I kind of have a passion for helping children who are going through it as well.”

For more information on the fundraiser, the drop-off locations, and the sell back events, click here.