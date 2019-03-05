Commonwealth Health Grounding Helicopter Services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A hospital chain here in our area says it's making a change in the way critically ill or injured patients get to the emergency room.

Commonwealth Health says that it's getting out of the helicopter business.

Newswatch 16 was there for the debut of Commonwealth One back in 2014. Less than five years later, a published report says the helicopter will go away because utilization was low.

Commonwealth One was based in Factoryville. It covered an 11 county area.

Commonwealth says it will stay in the patient transport business, using its ground fleet.

Our area will still have a medical helicopter service. Its web site says Geisinger has nine helicopters, and it moves an average of 2,500 patients per year.