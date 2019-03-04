Talkback 16: Murdered Businessman, SPCA, Bryce Harper

Posted 6:26 pm, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 05:24PM, March 4, 2019

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the murder of a businessman from Pottsville, adopting from the SPCA, Bryce Harper signing with the Phillies, and weather forecasts.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.