Prison Sentence for Schuylkill County Burglar

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A man who rammed a police vehicle after a burglary in Schuylkill County is going to prison for at least 11 years.

Officers say Keith Herbert from New Jersey stole money, cigarettes, and lighters from Unity Cafe in Shenandoah in February of 2018.

A neighbor heard the break-in and called police.

When Herbert tried to drive away, cops say he rammed their SUV with his car.

He tried to run but was quickly caught by officers.

Herbert pleaded guilty to burglary, criminal mischief, fleeing police, and other charges in January. He was sentenced on Monday to 11-22 years in prison.