Poconos Hit Hardest by Latest Round of Winter Weather

Posted 6:30 am, March 4, 2019, by , Updated at 06:29AM, March 4, 2019

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- The Poconos are dealing with the most snow on Monday. About half a foot of snow fell overnight.

It wrapped around 2:30 Monday morning in Stroudsburg.

Newswatch 16's Carmella Mattaloni is near Interstate 80 with the latest look at conditions there.

PennDOT has lifted all speed and vehicle restrictions in this area.

In Stroudsburg, crews didn't wait any time cleaning up the roads there.

There's a reminder for drivers, the fine for parking on a snow emergency route in Stroudsburg is now in effect. If you get caught parking there, it's a $100 fine.

1 Comment

