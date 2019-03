× Part of Route 315 Closed After Crash Takes Down Wires

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A part of Route 315 is closed while PP&L crews are fixing wires in Luzerne County.

Route 315 is closed between Main Street in Plains and Westminster Road in Laflin.

Authorities say a vehicle crashed into one of the poles early Monday morning taking down the wires.

Crews are not sure how long it will take to finish the repairs here in Luzerne County.