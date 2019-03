Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- One of the first people in Luzerne County to be charged with drug delivery resulting in death has been sentenced.

Eric Malia will spend six to 16 years in prison.

He was arrested in April of 2017 for selling heroin laced with fentanyl to a man who died from using it.

Charges against a woman accused of setting up the sale were withdrawn in August of 2017.