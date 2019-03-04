× Making Doughnuts for Fat Tuesday in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras, is approaching — a day to eat whatever we want before the season of Lent begins.

Everyone has a job inside Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Bloomsburg and the end result is dozens and dozens of doughnuts, all made by hand.

“The volunteers come in, they work wonderful as a team. Everybody does what needs to be done no matter what it is,” Greta Ferris said.

Volunteers have made doughnuts at Good Shepherd UCC for as long as they can remember.

“I’ve been here over 70 years and we’ve been doing it as long as I can remember,” said Joyce McBride.

The sale started Saturday and the group sold 300 dozen doughnuts. When it’s all said and done, they hope to sell around 800 dozen doughnuts.

“They come one day, they come back for more the next because it’s so good,” Ferris said.

With Fat Tuesday coming up, people want something sweet. Doughnuts are a tradition for a lot of people.

“I get them every year,” said Bertha Derr. “They’re very good.”

“This is good for the church, for everybody else. It supports a lot of people,” John Dube said.

“They look forward to our doughnut sales. They really look forward to them. They tell us they’re the best doughnuts in the area so we go with that,” said McBride.

Proceeds go to outreach programs at the church. Doughnuts are $9 a dozen and $4.50 for a half dozen. They will be available Tuesday morning at the church on Fifth and Iron Streets in Bloomsburg.