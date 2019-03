Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. -- An elderly man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run in Northumberland County has pleaded guilty.

Wayne Wetzel, 82, pleaded guilty Monday to homicide by vehicle, The Daily Item reports.

Court papers say he drove away after hitting Ronald Clark, 71, with his SUV last August at the intersection of Orange and Second streets in Northumberland borough.

Clark died from his injuries about a week later.