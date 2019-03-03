Truck Drivers Wait out the Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- By Sunday evening, the snow was falling across most of our area.

On Interstate 80 in Columbia County, the snow had not started to stick yet, but visibility was poor.

As of 3 p.m. Sunday, PennDOT banned commercial vehicles on interstates in our area, including large portions of interstates 80 and 81.

At a travel stop off the Buckhorn exit along Interstate 80 near Bloomsburg, truck drivers were settling in and waiting out the storm.

While some say these commercial vehicle bans hurt their paycheck, staying safe on the roads is what they believe is most important.

"Most of your main highways get clogged with rollovers and jackknives. Unfortunately, a lot of commercial drivers have no incentive to shut down because they're paid by how much mileage they make," said Rocky Franklin, a truck driver from Missouri.

PennDOT says that commercial vehicle ban will remain in effect until conditions improve.