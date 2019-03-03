Suspect Arrested in Murder of Pottsville Businessman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Police in New Orleans have made an arrest in the murder of a prominent businessman from Schuylkill County.

New Orleans police say Megen Hall, 25, turned herself in to authorities Sunday for the murder of Patrick Murphy.

Investigators said Murphy was found dead Thursday inside the Empress Hotel in New Orleans, which is a few blocks off Bourbon Street.

Originally, Hall was named as a person of interest before authorities zeroed in on her as the key suspect in the homicide investigation. Hall is being charged with second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence in Louisiana.

Murphy owned Murphy Jewelers, a business that's been in the family for more than 100 years in Pottsville. He also had locations in Lehigh and Berks counties. Murphy was in New Orleans with his wife, but police have not said how he and Hall knew each other.

Investigators have said Murphy died as a result of being cut.

Hall is locked up in New Orleans.