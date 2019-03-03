× In Your Neighborhood

7th Annual Saint Columba Catholic School Leprechaun Loop 5K Run and Fun Walk

Grab your running or walking shoes and get ready to hit the pavement for the 7th Annual Saint Columba Catholic School Leprechaun Loop 5K Run and Fun Walk in Columbia County, Saturday, March 9. Check-in is from 7 a.m. until 8:30 and the race begins at 9. Registration costs $25. Food is provided for runners and soup will be for sale at the event. Many vendors will also be in the cafeteria and gymnasium.

Chicken Pot Pie Sale

Pot pie is great for dinner but now it will also help a good cause, so come on out to Monroe County, Saturday, March 9. The First Presbyterian Church in Stroudsburg is having a pot pie sale. To place an order, call the office at 570-421-7751. Each pie costs $10 and the money benefits their Building and Organ Renovation Project. For more information, see “Good Things” at wnep.com.