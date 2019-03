Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A family is staying with relatives after a fire broke out in their home in Scranton.

Officials say the fire started just after 4 p.m. Sunday along South Main Avenue in the city.

Two rooms and the attic along the rear of the home were heavily damaged.

Everyone who was home at the time made it out safely.

Fire officials tell us the home is not a total loss.

There is no word at this time what caused the fire.