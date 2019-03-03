Chili and Wing Cook-off in Pike County

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- People turned out in Pike County Sunday afternoon for a chili and wing cook-off.

The event was held at the Waterfront at Silver Birches near Hawley.

Participants put their best flavors forward for the throwdown, while others got to taste the food and enjoy some live music as well.

"They are 'buffa-cue' wings. We have a house made barbecue sauce and Frank's Red Hot that we mix together, marinate, double cook the wings, dress them with the sauce. They're delicious. We love chicken wings," said Ben Cooper, Here and Now Brewing Company.

The wing and chili cook-off came together to raise money for the Victims Intervention Program of Wayne and Pike counties.

