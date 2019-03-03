Bowling for Heroes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Hundreds of bowlers knocked down some pins in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon, all to raise money for heroes diagnosed with cancer.

More than 200 bowlers hit the lanes at Chacko's Family Bowling Center for the 14th annual Bowling for the Brave charity event.

The proceeds go to Foundation 58 which helps emergency services personnel, such as firefighters and police officers, who are battling cancer.

Foundation 58 was created in memory of Hazleton Deputy Fire Chief Gabriel Mhley.