Authorities Search for Missing 8-year-old Girl from Lackawanna County

Newton Township, PA — State Police in Lackawanna County are looking for an 8-year-old girl who they believe may be at special risk of harm or injury.

According to troopers, Ava Vega was last seen around midnight on Fawn Hill Lane in Newton Township, near Clarks Summit. Authorities said the girl may be with her mother, Kelly Orr, 35.

Vega was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, gray sweatpants, and glittery teal and white coat with hood. She is described as 4’0″, 50 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities are looking for a gold 2000 Mazda 626 with a PA license plate reading “KTZ0508.” State police have not said why the girl may be in danger.

Anyone with information on Vega’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 or State Police at 570-963-3156.