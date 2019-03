× Tractor Trailer Rollover Along Interstate 81 in Luzerne County

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor trailer rolled over Saturday morning on an on-ramp on Interstate 81.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. along the stretch of interstate in Butler Township.

The ramp was shut down while crews worked to clean up the crash.

No word on any injuries after the rollover crash in Luzerne County.