The King Cake, a Colorful Mardi Gras Traditional Dessert

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The King Cake is a colorful Mardi Gras Dessert that has special meaning and an added surprise. We stop by the Minooka Pastry Shop in Scranton to see how to make a King Cake. This cake has its origin in France and Spain. It is shaped like a crown and is part of the Fat Tuesday celebration. The sweet treat is enjoyed before the 40 day Lenten Fasting period for Christians before Easter. Hidden inside each cake is a tiny plastic baby symbolizing the Christ Child. Whoever receives the piece containing the hidden treasure is king for the day, is said to have good luck for the rest of the year and gets to bring the King cake to the next year's celebration.

King Cake by Minooka Pastry

Note: This is measured for large bakery proportions - makes 30 King Cakes

Special plastic baby or treat for baking (that can withstand high temperatures) to bake inside ring.

Sugar 4. 3 lbs.

Patent Flour 14 lbs

Pastry Flour 6.5 lbs.

Shortening 4.5lbs.

Non Fat Milk Powder 1 lb.

Yeast 8.5 oz.

Salt 4.25 oz.

Eggs 3.25 lbs.

Water 9.75lbs.

Cinnamon Sugar (to roll dough out on and to sprinkle on the top)

Measure out the dry ingredients into a mixing bowl.

In separate bowl, mix eggs and yeast into water.

Slowly add in the liquid ingredients while mixing until a nice dough consistency. Cut dough into individual balls about 1.5 lbs. each.

Let the dough rest for at least 2 hours to rise.

Sprinkle cinnamon sugar on the table, place dough on top and roll the dough out. Start forming it into a ring and add the plastic baby.

After you roll it into a ring, proof again for about an hour. Bake in the oven on 350 degrees for 25 minutes until done.

After the ring cools, use liquid fondant (green, purple and yellow) or colored sugar to decorate top.