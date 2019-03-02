× Taking the Plunge for the Pups

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People were splishing and splashing in the Poconos as part of the second annual Polar Plunge Pocono benefiting Camp Papillon Animal Shelter near Stroudsburg.

A few dozen people took a dip in the frosty water for all the canines and kitties, including Newswatch 16’s Kerry Brazen.

“Just a little bit cold and my body is numb so I’m going to warm up now but I’m doing it for the animals. Woohoo!” said Kerry.

The shelter’s owner challenged the community to raise $10,000 and they came through.

Northeast Search and Rescue was also on hand at the event to break the ice and keep plungers safe.

“Water steals your body heat so quickly that just in a few minutes you would not be able to move and help yourself out,” said Bob Lemoi.

Which comes in handy during that initial shock of jumping in.

“Oh, that was exhilarating. Getting in that water was like a rebirth. I love it. It was fantastic,” said one person who took the dip.

“It was really, really, really cold. As soon as I got in I was numb and it’s so slippery like its hard to get out and it puts you in shock, it’s really cold,” said another jumper.

Most of the folks say it’s worth the bit of pain all to donate to the furry friends at the shelter.

“It was cold but it was still really fun and at least you get to donate to cats and dogs, the animals, so it’s helping.”

There’s also the scaredy cat ice bucket challenge for those who would rather be doused than dipped.

“Freezing cold. It went through my sweatshirt,” said one participant.

In addition to playing in the pond, there was also delight on dry land – from face painting to smores.

Many stayed toasty by the fire pit, while others warmed up on wine from Mountain View Vineyards.

The event raised around $14,000 for Camp Papillon Animal Shelter.