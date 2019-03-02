Republicans Nominate State Rep. Fred Keller for Upcoming Special Election

Posted 4:20 pm, March 2, 2019, by

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Republicans have picked a nominee to replace Congressman Tom Marino in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District.

State Representative Fred Keller, who has served Snyder and Union counties since 2010, has been chosen to run in the special election scheduled for May 21st.

Marino resigned last month amid health concerns.

Democrats previously nominated Marc Friedenberg as their pick for the special election.

