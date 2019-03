× Police in Bloomsburg Searching for Burglar

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Police in Columbia County are searching for a burglar who has broken into multiple vehicles.

Bloomsburg police say the break-ins happened in the early morning hours Friday along West 4th and 3rd Street.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 one home was also broken into.

No word on what the alleged burglar got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in Bloomsburg.