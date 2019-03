× PennDOT May Place Travel Restrictions Ahead of Snow

PennDOT officials have implemented a tentative vehicle restriction ahead of the snow expected on Sunday.

Officials told Newswatch 16 a full commercial ban, including buses, may be in effect on several roadways.

The tentative ban is expected to take effect on Sunday at 10 a.m. across the area.

For a full list of possible vehicle restrictions visit PennDOT’s website.