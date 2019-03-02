Leo O'Boyle scored 18 points, including his 1,000th career point, and the No. 3 Scranton Prep boys basketball team beat No. 8 Nanticoke 47-41 in the District II Class "AAAA" title game.
O’Boyle Reaches Milestone as Prep Wins District Title
