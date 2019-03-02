Mardi Gras Crawfish Cake and Beef Tenderloin With Hollandaise Sauce

Instead of visiting New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras, we visited Seidel's Mardi Gras in Danville where the chef prepared a fabulous Crawfish Cake over a Beef Tenderloin with Hollandaise Sauce.
Crawfish Cake by Siedel's Mari Gras
1/2 cup Mayo
2 tbsp Dijon Mustard
2 1/4 tsp Cajun Seasoning
2 1/4 tsp Old Bay Seasoning
1 oz. hot sauce
dash Worcestershire Sauce
1/2 lemon juiced
pinch of chopped scallions to liking
2 whole eggs
1 lb. crawfish tail meat with juice
1 1/2 Panko breadcrumbs
Mix mayo, mustard, seasonings scallions and eggs
fold in crawfish meat
fold in breadcrumbs until well combined
chill 1 - 2 hours
form into 4 oz. patties.
NOTE: Always prepare meat and fish each to their proper temperature for eating.
Hollandaise Sauce
4 egg yolks
1/2 cup hot melted butter
pinch cajun melted butter
Pinch Cajun seasoning
dash of lemon juice
Vigorously whisk egg yolks until lighter in color.
Slowly drizzle butter into egg yolk while still whisking continuously until all is combined.
Season with lemon juice and cajun seasoning, set aside until finished
Tenderloin
Cut 8 oz. portion of tenderloin.
Dredge in Cajun seasoning
Sear in cast iron pan
Dredge crawfish cake in cajun seasoning
Sear in cast iron pan
Place cake on tip of filet, drizzled with butter and finish in oven until desired steak doneness
Place on plate and top with fresh Hollandaise sauce.
NOTE: Always prepare meat and fish each to their proper temperature for eating.