Mardi Gras Crawfish Cake and Beef Tenderloin With Hollandaise Sauce

Instead of visiting New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras, we visited Seidel's Mardi Gras in Danville where the chef prepared a fabulous Crawfish Cake over a Beef Tenderloin with Hollandaise Sauce.

Crawfish Cake by Siedel's Mari Gras

1/2 cup Mayo

2 tbsp Dijon Mustard

2 1/4 tsp Cajun Seasoning

2 1/4 tsp Old Bay Seasoning

1 oz. hot sauce

dash Worcestershire Sauce

1/2 lemon juiced

pinch of chopped scallions to liking

2 whole eggs

1 lb. crawfish tail meat with juice

1 1/2 Panko breadcrumbs

Mix mayo, mustard, seasonings scallions and eggs

fold in crawfish meat

fold in breadcrumbs until well combined

chill 1 - 2 hours

form into 4 oz. patties.

NOTE: Always prepare meat and fish each to their proper temperature for eating.

Hollandaise Sauce

4 egg yolks

1/2 cup hot melted butter

pinch cajun melted butter

Pinch Cajun seasoning

dash of lemon juice

Vigorously whisk egg yolks until lighter in color.

Slowly drizzle butter into egg yolk while still whisking continuously until all is combined.

Season with lemon juice and cajun seasoning, set aside until finished

Tenderloin

Cut 8 oz. portion of tenderloin.

Dredge in Cajun seasoning

Sear in cast iron pan

Dredge crawfish cake in cajun seasoning

Sear in cast iron pan

Place cake on tip of filet, drizzled with butter and finish in oven until desired steak doneness

Place on plate and top with fresh Hollandaise sauce.

