Locals Shine at Wrestling Regionals

Posted 10:52 pm, March 2, 2019

Plenty of local, talented wrestlers punched their tickets to Hershey at the Northeast Regional Wrestling Tournament in Williamsport on Saturday. Highlighted here are Sheldon Seymour of Troy, Gable Strickland of Benton, David Evans of Tunkhannock and Gavin Garcia of Southern Columbia.

