Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYSBURG, Pa. -- Over 300 eager job seekers came out to Knoebels for their chance to work at the amusement park.

Knoebels held its annual job fair on Saturday in Northumberland County.

Officials with Knoebels say they hope to fill 800 new seasonal jobs for the park.

If you couldn't make it to the fair but are interested in a job at Knoebels, you can find more information on their website.