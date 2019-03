Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUNBURY, Pa. -- In Northumberland County people came out to support a firefighter and his family.

Fellow firefighters organized a chicken barbeque benefit for Dustin Weirick in Sunbury.

Weirick and his wife just had a baby girl, Alivia.

Since birth, his daughter has been having complications and has spent a few weeks at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville and a hospital in Delaware.

All the proceeds from the event will go to the family in Northumberland County.