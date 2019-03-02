× Family Fun at St. Patrick’s Parade in Pittston

PITTSTON, Pa. — It was a sea of green along Main Street in Pittston as families crowded the sidewalks for the city’s St. Patrick’s parade.

Bagpipes, Irish step dancers, live music and furry friends all made their way through the city for the 6th year in a row.

“We come out to see the beautiful parade that Pittston puts on because they put on a great parade,” says Hazel Pepe of Wyoming.

People on the sidewalks say the light snowfall overnight was no match for the enthusiasm that brought them out to see a few of their favorite things…

“I’m excited about the parade seeing everything, the police, the firetrucks and all the other things that they have here,” says Adalina Dominick from Pittston.

“I like watching the floats go by and everything,” adds Dylan Klush of Hughestown. “I like of course getting the candy and everything.”

“I like to see the bands. I like to see the bands every year,” says Quinnie Jones of Pittston.

Folks at the Pittston City St. Patrick’s Parade tell Newswatch 16 they love the family-friendly atmosphere of this parade and they feel lucky the weather was on their side.

“Its actually warmer than last year so it’s great,” says Stephanie Klush of Hughestown. “There’s a lot of activities for the kids and they see all their friends from school, it’s a great time.”

Families at the parade think this is something special for the city.

“I think it’s great how the community comes together to celebrate the Irish heritage. We’re not Irish but we still come out and it’s a great time everybody gets together we see all our friends and family so it’s wonderful,” adds Klush.

For some, the Irish heritage is not the only thing they’ll be celebrating.

“You know being in Pittston, I’m looking forward to eating later, you know some great Italian food along with this parade,” says Jordan Versari of Trucksville.

After the parade, the celebration continued at downtown bars and restaurants here in Pittston.