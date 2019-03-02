Da'Mir Faison scored a game-high 19 points, and the Hazleton Area boys basketball team beat Scranton 48-35 in the District II/IV Subregional Championship.
Faison Leads Hazleton Area to District Title
-
Hazleton Area Tops Crestwood to Retake First Place
-
Hazleton Area vs Crestwood WVC boys basketball
-
Holy Cross Boys Knock Off Northwest In District Title
-
Nanticoke Boys Survive Tunkhannock in District Semifinals
-
Scranton Prep Boys Knock Off Western Wayne at Districts
-
-
O’Boyle Reaches Milestone as Prep Wins District Title
-
Holy Cross Runs Past Lackawanna Trail to Reach District Title
-
Mark Atherton Discusses The Championships In District II And A Shot Clock
-
Central Columbia vs Loyalsock boys basketball
-
Wyoming Seminary Wins First WVC Boys Tournament Title
-
-
Shamokin vs Montoursville boys basketball
-
Millville vs Northeast Bradford boys basketball
-
Mifflinburg vs Danville boys basketball