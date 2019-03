Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A few miles north of Scranton, along the Lackawanna River, you’ll find the borough of Olyphant.

Incorporated in 1877 as Queen City, it was renamed after the president of the Delaware & Hudson Canal Company.

Olyphant became a coal mecca. So much so that Vice President Teddy Roosevelt came to help prevent a labor strike.

Rich with history, Olyphant is a good place to spend time “About Town”.