Hidden away just north of Lake Wallenpaupack, you’ll find Hawley.

Named after the first president of the Pennylvania Coal Company, the borough was formed in 1884. Settlers had been there nearly 100 years prior, however.

The beautiful Paupack Falls were used to power the silk mill, which closed in the 1980’s. You definitely can’t miss the large bluestone building.

Visit the tiny hamlet of Hawley, take a step into the past, and enjoy time “About Town”.