Just inside of Columbia County, along the Susquehannar River, you’ll find the borough of Berwick.

Settled by Welsh Quaker Evan Owen in 1769, Berwick has found success as a manufacturing location. With industries ranging from Stuart tanks to potato chips.

When talking about Berwick, you can’t forget to mention football! The Bulldogs have 6 state championships and 3 national titles.

Visit the hidden gem of Berwick and spend time exploring “About Town”.