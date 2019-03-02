Abington Heights Girls Win Fourth Straight District Title

Maria Tully scored a game-high nine points, and the Abington Heights girls basketball team beat Wyoming Valley West 33-19 to win the District II, Class "AAAAA" Championship, the fourth straight for the Lady Comets.
