Abington Heights Girls Win Fourth Straight District Title

Posted 10:49 pm, March 2, 2019, by

Maria Tully scored a game-high nine points, and the Abington Heights girls basketball team beat Wyoming Valley West 33-19 to win the District II, Class "AAAAA" Championship, the fourth straight for the Lady Comets.

