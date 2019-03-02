Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- There was a send off fit for an Olympian on Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

It was a packed house at Grotto Pizza near Wilkes-Barre for Aaron Keller.

Keller is a runner with the Luzerne County Special Olympics and he's headed to the Special Olympics World Games in the United Arab Emirates this week.

The event also served as an early birthday party for Aaron.

His 21st birthday is in a few days, the same day he leaves for the games.

Keller's mom tells Newswatch 16 this is an exciting time for all the athletes.

"We're just cheering for use and the whole USA team. The neat thing about the Special Olympics is it's not just about us, it's about everyone, it's about inclusion so were just cheering for all of the athletes and were so proud of each and every one of them," said Donna Keller.

Keller has been running with the Luzerne County Special Olympics since he was in eighth grade.

He is one of 13 athletes representing Pennsylvania.