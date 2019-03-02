× A Day at the Circus in Carbon County

SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — The circus was in town this weekend in part of Carbon County.

The Pocono Juggle and Circus Arts Fest is being held this weekend at Panther Valley High School in Summit Hill.

The festival features a variety of circus arts and people can get hands-on demonstrations or just sit back and enjoy the show.

The festival continues on Sunday at 10 a.m. in Carbon County.