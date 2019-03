Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men are facing charges for a home invasion in Scranton.

Police say Akil Ali and Khalil Brown walked into an unlocked apartment on Phelps Street on Thursday afternoon and demanded money from the people inside.

A neighbor overheard and called the police.

Officers spotted the pair and chased them on foot.

When the men were arrested, police found a pellet gun on Brown in Scranton.