Preparations for Pittston St. Patrick’s Day Parade

PITTSTON, Pa. — Pittston is preparing for its St. Patrick’s Day tradition.

“Yeah,” William “Clarker” Clarke of Pittston said. “I’m excited about the St. Paddy’s Day Parade because I’m Irish and I’ll be dressed up as Chewbacca. I’ll have all kinds of bling on.”

This year will be Pittston’s sixth annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“It’s a really exciting time in Pittston,” parade organizer Sarah Donahue said. “We have a lot of Irish heritage here, a lot of Irish ancestors, we’re really excited to highlight, the wonderful things about being Irish.”

The festivities start in the morning with mass at 9 a.m. After that, The Leprechaun Loop, a one-mile run/walk at 11 a.m. Then the parade will start at noon.

“The pipe and drum music, the Irish step dancers — we have lots of those in our parade and it should be a really nice day here in Pittston,” Donahue said.

This year’s parade will have more than one hundred groups walking in it.

Local businesses are getting ready for the occasion, too. Christa Lynn’s Bakery opened over the summer and this will be their first S. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“We’re expecting a big crowd,” Christa Lynn’s Bakery co-owner Michael Hill said. “Lots of coffee. I know it’s supposed to be cold, little snow, so, a lot of coffee.”

Paradegoers we spoke with said the weather won’t stop them from enjoying the day.

“It’s the beginning of March,” Donahue said. “It’s always the kick-off to spring as I see it and I like being the first parade of them all because I think people are always really excited to get out and wear their green and celebrate the Irish season.”