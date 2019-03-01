× Pottsville Shaken Up over Businessman’s Death

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The death of Schuylkill County jeweler Patrick Murphy is shaking the community he called home.

A friend tells us Patrick Murphy, the owner of Murphy Jewelers, was found dead Thursday inside a hotel room in New Orleans and police there believer his killer is still on the loose.

We spoke with people in Pottsville who tell us they are still in shock over the businessman’s death.

Police in New Orleans say Murphy was found dead inside the Hotel Empress in the city.

Investigators are calling his death a homicide.

Police spent the day gathering evidence. They say Murphy was stabbed to death, but so far, there is no word on a motive.

Investigators say Megan Hall, 25, is a suspect in the killing. There is now a warrant out for her arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police haven’t said how Hall and Murphy knew each other.

On this day after the killing, Murphy Jewelers in Pottsville is closed, citing a family emergency.

People in Pottsville tell Newswatch 16 Murphy meant a lot to the here and they are very surprised by his death.

“I know he sponsored a lot of events here in Pottsville. There was something right of the block there. I know he sponsored the Winterfest. He had a lot to do with Yuengling, he was on the chamber of commerce, he was an important guy here in Pottsville,” said resident Jason Rose.

People in Pottsville say Murphy was generous when it came to community events and outreach.

“Just a really nice guy, unfortunate that happened to him like this,” Rosea added.

“The guy’s a giver, he’s not only a taker. And it seems like it’s rare in business to be givers, for businessmen to be givers and he was a giver,” said Ed Zelonis. “He’s got to be admired for that.”

Investigators in New Orleans say Megan Hall is a suspect and has not yet been arrested. It is still an ongoing investigation, but people in Pottsville are certainly eager for answers.

