Podcast – Nor'easter: Beast of the Northeast

A Nor’easter” is a particular type of storm known for its potency and potential for devastation.

In northeastern and central Pennsylvania. These storms can dump feet of snow, heavy rain and dangerous hurricane force winds. Meteorologists from Newswatch 16 and a group of Tribune Media television stations in the northeast, discuss the history, the impact, and the science of forecasting these storms unique to Pennsylvania and the rest of the northeastern United States.