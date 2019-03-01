Podcast – Nor’easter: Beast of the Northeast

Posted 5:32 pm, March 1, 2019, by

A Nor’easter” is a particular type of storm known for its potency and potential for devastation.

In northeastern and central Pennsylvania. These storms can dump feet of snow, heavy rain and dangerous hurricane force winds.  Meteorologists from Newswatch 16 and a group of Tribune Media television stations in the northeast, discuss the history, the impact, and the science of forecasting these storms unique to Pennsylvania and the rest of the northeastern United States.

 

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.