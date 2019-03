× More Child Sex Charges for Bradford County Cop

CANTON, Pa. — A police officer from Bradford County is now facing even more charges.

Joshua Gleco, 27, an officer in Canton borough, was previously facing child sex charges.

Troopers say Gleco had an inappropriate relationship with an underage victim for about a year.

Gleco is now facing additional charges including child pornography and corruption of minors charges.

Gleco is locked up in Bradford County.