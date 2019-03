× Kristina Papa Reads Some Seuss for Read Across America Week

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Newswatch 16’s Kristina Papa spent her Friday morning celebrating Read Across America week.

Kristina read “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think” and “What Pet Should I Get?” to kindergartners at Lyter Elementary in Montoursville.

Kristina says the kids had lots of questions for her.

She says they were also very excited to hear their families may see them on television.