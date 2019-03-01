Jon, Renie, Sharla Read Across America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Read Across America week is coming to a close, but Newswatch 16 was able to visit a few more schools as part of the celebration.

Jon Meyer and Renie Workman were special guest readers at St. Clare/St. Paul Catholic School in Scranton.

They read to students from preschool to second grade.

In this story Read Across America

The kids weren't just celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday. It's also Principal Doug Workman's birthday who happens to be Renie's dad. Happy birthday to him!

Not far away, Sharla McBride was up early to read to students at Whittier Elementary in Scranton.

She read the Dr. Seuss classic "Fox in Sox" to kindergartners there.

Saturday is the official birthday of Theodor Seuss Geisel. He died in 1991 at the age of 87.