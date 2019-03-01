× Car Hits Two Minors in Wilkes-Barre, Both Hospitalized with Serious Injuries

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Two minors were taken to a hospital Friday night after they were struck by a car in Wilkes-Barre.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened just before 7 p.m along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Officials say the two minors were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made but the crash remains under investigation in Luzerne County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.