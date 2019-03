× Bradford County Man Accused of Killing Mother Pleads No Contest

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The son accused of killing his own mother in Bradford County has entered a plea.

Matthew Haverly of Wyalusing pleaded no contest to manslaughter on Friday.

No contest means he did not admit guilt but agrees to be sentenced as if he did.

Haverly is charged in the death of his mother, Patricia Haverly.

Patricia’s body was discovered in Wyalusing Creek near Camptown last June.