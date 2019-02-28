Shamokin’s Doss Dominate In District IV And At The State Level In Swimming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fans flocked into the District IV AA Swimming Championships at Williamsport Area High School to get a glimpse of Shamokin Junior Abby Doss.

Here name is prominently displayed in the pool record board with other great female swimmers like Everhart, Grabski, Williams and Stephens.

The 500 free is here specialty taking gold the last two years at states and picking up another in the 200 IM in 2018

"I've been training a lot harder more power this year so I'm really excited to do that. I wanted to come in here and make a big bang," said Abby.

It's fantastic! There is no better environment than this and even the state meet. I mean just the pure energy. Just the way they step up to the big stage all the time I swear that girl doesn't feel pressure," said Pat McDevitt-Shamokin Area Swim Coach.

Doss will receive some home field advantage. The state meet once again is at Bucknell University right in her backyard. So Abby will sleep in her own bed and have some home cooked food from here Mom.

"Her being out on the road it's hard when we are away trying to get the meals that she is used to, but when she is able to come home it is much better and it is really nice that Bucknell is so close for us that we don't have to travel too far," said Renee Doss-Abby's mom.

"Yes it's really nice! So my coach will pick me up at my house and I we will just drive over so it's really nice to have it so close," said Abby again.

Doss trains six days a week at the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA a program she got into when she was 8.

What's it like watching her swim? Well it's amazing. She loves what she does," again said Renee.

It's gonna take a lot of mental. You know that you have to get ready it's a 500! So it's a longer race. So you just have to be mentally prepared," again said Abby.

Doss is already looking at her future. Those plans may include swimming for North Carolina State University. Steve Lloyd reporting for Newswatch 16 Sports from Lycoming County.