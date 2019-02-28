Schuylkill County Business Man Found Stabbed to Death in New Orleans Hotel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, Pa. -- A business owner from Schuylkill County was found dead Thursday morning in a New Orleans hotel room.

Police in New Orleans say a man was found lying unresponsive in a bed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A business associate tells Newswatch 16 the victim was Patrick Murphy, owner of Murphy Jewelers in Pottsville.

Officials say an arrest warrant has been issued for Megan Hall on charges of second-degree murder.

Police in Louisiana have ruled the death homicide by cutting.