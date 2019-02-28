Schuylkill County Business Man Found Stabbed to Death in New Orleans Hotel

Posted 11:34 pm, February 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:45PM, February 28, 2019

NEW ORLEANS, Pa. -- A business owner from Schuylkill County was found dead Thursday morning in a New Orleans hotel room.

Police in New Orleans say a man was found lying unresponsive in a bed. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A business associate tells Newswatch 16 the victim was Patrick Murphy, owner of Murphy Jewelers in Pottsville.

Officials say an arrest warrant has been issued for Megan Hall on charges of second-degree murder.

Police in Louisiana have ruled the death homicide by cutting.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.